Saturday, May 25, 2024
CMAT 2024: Answer key objection window closes today, direct link and steps to raise objections

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 25, 2024 10:18 AM IST

NTA released the answer key for CMAT 2024 on May 23, 2024. The last date for the payment is up to May 25, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections to the answer key of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2024) on May 25, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination may submit their objections by 9 pm today on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination may submit their objections by 9 pm today on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.(Representative Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on May 23, 2024. The last date for the payment is up to May 25, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm).

Direct Link to challenge answer key

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2024) was conducted on May 15, 2024, in two shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres located in 186 Cities across the country.

Steps to raise objections to the answer key as mentioned by NTA:

  • Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
  • Find the link to check the answer key on the homepage and submit your login details
  • Click ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button
  • The Option(s) next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA.
  • If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option given in the next five columns by clicking the check box
  • You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file)
  • After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for Challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further
  • You will see a display of all the Question ID and Option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for Challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’
  • Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment
  • Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT 2024: Answer key objection window closes today, direct link and steps to raise objections
