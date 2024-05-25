Odisha Board 12th Results 2024 to be declared tomorrow at 4.30 pm at chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the Odisha Board 12th Results 2024 on May 26, 2024 at 4.30 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results once released can visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE conducted the Class 12 final year exams in two phases between February 16 and March 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results of the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams of the annual Plus II examinations, will be declared tomorrow.

CHSE conducted the Class 12 final year exams in two phases between February 16 and March 20. Around 3.84 lakh students including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regulars of all streams had appeared for the exams at 1,160 different centres across the State.

Apart from the official website, students can also check the DigiLocker app for the results. Students need to be ready with their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance will also be shared.

In 2023, the Odisha Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams were released on May 31, whereas the results for the Arts stream were released on June 8.

Steps to check Odisha Class 12th scores:

· Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

· On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link.

· Furnish the login details and click on submit.

· Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.