CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards for May 29 exam released on official website, direct link to download hall tickets here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 exam to be held on May 29 at Delhi and Silchar centers. Students appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. CUET UG 2024: Hall tickets for May 29 exam released on official website.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card

Steps to download CUET UG Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Download Admit Card 2024 (for exam scheduled on May 29).”

Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit.

The CUET UG admit card will be displayed on a new window.

Check, verify, and download the CUET UG 2024 admit card.

Keep a hard copy for further use.

Also read: Odisha Board 12th Results 2024 to be declared tomorrow at 4.30 pm at chseodisha.nic.in

Candidates must ensure that the CUET UG 2024 admit card includes the following details:

Name of candidate

Roll number

Photograph

Barcode

Date of birth

Registration number

Examination centre

Subjects and codes

It may be mentioned here that the NTA had rescheduled the May 15 CUET UG 2024 exam for the Delhi center, and May 24 exam for the Silchar center to May 29, 2024, owing to ‘unavoidable reasons’.

Also read: TS EAMCET 2024: TS EAPCET counselling schedule released, first phase to commence on June 27

Notably, UGC chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter), wherein he wrote, “For the test papers to be conducted on 29 May 2024 in Pen and Paper (OMR) mode, NTA will issue fresh Admit Cards for the concerned candidates either tonight or tomorrow."

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in pen-and-paper as well as computer-based mode.