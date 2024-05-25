 CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards for May 29 exam released on official website, direct link to download hall tickets here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards for May 29 exam released on official website, direct link to download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 25, 2024 07:48 PM IST

The NTA has released the hall tickets for CUET UG 2024 exam scheduled for May 29. Download through the direct link here.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 exam to be held on May 29 at Delhi and Silchar centers. Students appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

CUET UG 2024: Hall tickets for May 29 exam released on official website.
CUET UG 2024: Hall tickets for May 29 exam released on official website.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card

Steps to download CUET UG Admit Card 2024:

  • Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled “Download Admit Card 2024 (for exam scheduled on May 29).”
  • Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit.
  • The CUET UG admit card will be displayed on a new window.
  • Check, verify, and download the CUET UG 2024 admit card.
  • Keep a hard copy for further use.

Candidates must ensure that the CUET UG 2024 admit card includes the following details:

  • Name of candidate
  • Roll number
  • Photograph
  • Barcode
  • Date of birth
  • Registration number
  • Examination centre
  • Subjects and codes

It may be mentioned here that the NTA had rescheduled the May 15 CUET UG 2024 exam for the Delhi center, and May 24 exam for the Silchar center to May 29, 2024, owing to ‘unavoidable reasons’.

Notably, UGC chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter), wherein he wrote, “For the test papers to be conducted on 29 May 2024 in Pen and Paper (OMR) mode, NTA will issue fresh Admit Cards for the concerned candidates either tonight or tomorrow."

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in pen-and-paper as well as computer-based mode.

Exam and College Guide
CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards for May 29 exam released on official website, direct link to download hall tickets here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
