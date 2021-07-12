GBSHSE SSC result 2021 date and time: Goa board 10th results today, how to check

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) will announce the SSC result on Monday, July 12 after 5 pm. All the registered candidates for class 10th can check their results on the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/

This Year the class 10th examination was cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid 19. The class 10th marks will be allotted based on the internal assessment of the examination held in the academic year 2020- 2021.

Last year 19,680 students had appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination which had begun on February 12. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the exams were postponed and were later conducted from May 21 to June 6, 2020.

Direct link for GBSHSE SSC Results 2021

How to check Goa Board SSC result 2021

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GBSHSE SSC Result 2021”

Key in your credentials and log in

Goa Board 10th result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.