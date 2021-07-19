Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at https://results.gbshsegoa.net
Goa Board class 12 result to be declared at gbshse.gov.in
Goa Board class 12 result to be declared at gbshse.gov.in
Goa 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at https://results.gbshsegoa.net

  • Goa Board has declared the class 12th GBSHSE result on the official website at gbshse.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:21 PM IST

Goa Board has declared the class 12th GBSHSE result on the official website at gbshse.gov.in . Concerned students of class 12th Goa Board can check their results on the official GBSHSE. A total of 21,000 students have registered for Class 12 exams. The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites at https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/, https://www.gbshse.info/, https://results.gov.in

Direct link to check Goa board results

Goa Board 2021 HSSC result: Steps to check the Goa Board class 12th resu

Visit the official website of GBSHSE

Key in the required details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future use.

