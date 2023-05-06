Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023: 95.46 % students pass GBSHSE Class 12 exam

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared Goa Board HSSC Results on May 6. Candidates can check the result on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.info. Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023 declared at gbshse.info

A total of 19802 candidates—9930 boys and 9872 girls—appeared for the exam this year. This year the overall pass percentage is 95.46 percent. The boys pass percentage is 95.03% and girls pass percentage is 95.88%.

The Goa Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022, and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023, in the state at various exam centres.

Last year a total of 18,201 students in total took the Goa Board class 12th exam of which 8,925 were male applicants, and 9,276 were female candidates. Last year over 92.66% of candidates appeared for the exam.

Tiswadi Taluka in Goa achieved the highest pass percentage in 2022 (94.73%), while Kepem Taluka achieved the lowest pass percentage (86.23%).