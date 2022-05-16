Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here
board exams

Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here

  • Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released the term-1 board examination results for Classes 10 and 12.
Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here
Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here
Published on May 16, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the HSSC  and SSC term1 result 2022. All the concerned institutions can download the result through the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at www.gbshse.info.

The Goa board SSC and HSSC marks can be download from the institution log in.

Here's the direct link to download the result

Goa board HSC, SSC result 2022: Know how to check the result

Step 1 - Visit the official website at www.gbshse.info.

 Step 2 - On the home page, click on the link Institutions tab and then on Institution log in.

Step 3 -Key in your credentials

Step 4 - Goa board 12th result be displayed on the screens

 Step 5 - Check all the details and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Goa board Class 10 term 1 examinations,  were held from December 1, 2022 to January 12, 2022. Exams for Class 12 term 1 were held from December 12 to January 11. Practical examinations for SSC students began on March 1, while practical exams for pre-vocational students began on March 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board result
goa board result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out