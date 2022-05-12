GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Gujarat HSC result declared on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB 12th Science Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat HSC board examination from science stream can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

There is no other official website to check GSEB 12th Science Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 science examination was started on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022 in the state. This year the overall pass percentage is … Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check for more related details through the official site of GSEB.