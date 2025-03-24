GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025: Last day to submit objections at gseb.org, window closes at 6 PM

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, will close the window to raise objections on Monday, March 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the science stream examination and wish to challenge the provisional key can do so through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025: Window to submit objections at gseb.org will close today at 6 PM. (Hindustan Times)

As stated by the board earlier, “If there is any representation regarding the answer key, a separate representation per question, subject, medium, in the prescribed format placed on the board's website should be made to E-MAIL ID: gshsebsciencekey@gmail.com by 18:00 hours on Monday, March 24, 2025.”

The provisional answer key was released for Mathematics (050), Chemistry (052), Physics (054), and Biology (056) subject question paper set.

To raise objections, candidates must pay ₹500 per question in SBI Bank through challan. A copy of the challan with the payment must be sent via E-MAIL along with the submission.

As per the board, submissions other than the challan will not be accepted. It is further stated that if the question submitted is found to be correct, the fee paid for that question will be returned to the candidate.

The Gujarat Board HSC examination was conducted from February 27 and to March 13, 2025.

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025: How to challenge answer key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the provisional key:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org.

2. On the home page, click on the link for GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025 for science stream

3. Select the question you want to challenge.

4. Challenge the answer key with required proof, and pay the fee.

5. Submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.