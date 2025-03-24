RRB Paramedical tentative exam dates announced, details here
As per the schedule, the computer-based test will be held from April 28 to 30, 2025.
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced tentative dates for the recruitment examination of Paramedical Staff. As per the schedule, the computer-based test will be held from April 28 to 30, 2025.
RRBs said that the link to download the exam city slip and travel authority (for SC and ST candidates only) will be made live 10 days before the exam date.
E-call letters or admit cards will be issued four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city intimation link, they added.
RRBs said that candidates' biometric authentication will be done in the exam centre prior to entry inside the exam hall. Therefore, candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar cards or printout of e-verified Aadhaar on the exam day.
“Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre. Candidates, including those, who have verified their Aadhaar during the application submission stage, are requested in their own interest to ensure that their Aadhaar remains in unlocked condition in the UIDAI system before coming to exam centre to avoid inconvenience and facilitate registration and exam-related processes on the exam day,” RRBs said in the notification.
RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies-
Dietician: 5 vacancies
Nursing Superintendent: 713 vacancies
Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 vacancies
Clinical Psychologist: 7 vacancies
Dental Hygienist: 3 vacancies
Dialysis Technician: 20 vacancies
Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126 vacancies
Laboratory Superintendent: 27 vacancies
Perfusionist: 2 vacancies
Physiotherapist Grade II: 20 vacancies
Occupational Therapist: 2 vacancies
Cath Laboratory Technician: 2 vacancies
Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246 vacancies
Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64 vacancies
Speech Therapist: 1 vacany
Cardiac Technician: 4 vacancies
Optometrist: 4 vacancies
ECG Technician: 13 vacancies
Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94 vacancies
Field Worker: 19 vacancies.
For more details, candidates can check the official RRB websites.