RRB Paramedical tentative exam dates announced, details here

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced tentative dates for the recruitment examination of Paramedical Staff. As per the schedule, the computer-based test will be held from April 28 to 30, 2025. RRB Paramedical tentative exam dates announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

RRBs said that the link to download the exam city slip and travel authority (for SC and ST candidates only) will be made live 10 days before the exam date.

E-call letters or admit cards will be issued four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city intimation link, they added.

RRBs said that candidates' biometric authentication will be done in the exam centre prior to entry inside the exam hall. Therefore, candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar cards or printout of e-verified Aadhaar on the exam day.

“Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre. Candidates, including those, who have verified their Aadhaar during the application submission stage, are requested in their own interest to ensure that their Aadhaar remains in unlocked condition in the UIDAI system before coming to exam centre to avoid inconvenience and facilitate registration and exam-related processes on the exam day,” RRBs said in the notification.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1376 vacancies-

Dietician: 5 vacancies

Nursing Superintendent: 713 vacancies

Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 4 vacancies

Clinical Psychologist: 7 vacancies

Dental Hygienist: 3 vacancies

Dialysis Technician: 20 vacancies

Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III: 126 vacancies

Laboratory Superintendent: 27 vacancies

Perfusionist: 2 vacancies

Physiotherapist Grade II: 20 vacancies

Occupational Therapist: 2 vacancies

Cath Laboratory Technician: 2 vacancies

Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 246 vacancies

Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 64 vacancies

Speech Therapist: 1 vacany

Cardiac Technician: 4 vacancies

Optometrist: 4 vacancies

ECG Technician: 13 vacancies

Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 94 vacancies

Field Worker: 19 vacancies.

For more details, candidates can check the official RRB websites.