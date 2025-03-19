RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025 declared, direct links to check roll numbers here

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025 on March 19, 2025. Those candidates who have appeared for Computer Based Test can check the results through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025 out, direct links to check roll numbers here(Hindustan Times)

The Computer Based test was held from December 20 to December 30, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on January 6 and the objection window was closed on January 11, 2025.

Candidates who qualify the written examination will be eligible to appear for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination. After completion of DV, they will be sent for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of DV.

RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Technician 3 CBT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. The PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce original documents along with two sets of self -attested photocopies in A4 size as detailed in CEN & e-call letters.

Through the recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III. The registration for RRB Technician 2024 exam began on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024.