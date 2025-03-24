IIT JAM Scorecard 2025 today, steps to download at jam2025.iitd.ac.in and other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the IIT JAM Scorecards 2025 today, March 24, 2025. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters will be able to check and download the scorecards on the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, once released. IIT JAM Scorecard 2025: Check the steps to download the scorecard at jam2025.iitd.ac.in when out. (HT file)

Alternatively, candidates may also download their scorecards from the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM Scorecards 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the IIT JAM Scorecards 2025:

1. Go to the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. Click on the link to download the IIT JAM Scorecards 2025 available on the home page.

3. Key in your credentials to login and submit.

4. Your IIT JAM Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

What's next for candidates?

After releasing the IIT JAM scorecards, IIT Delhi will open the window for submission of application form for admission on JOAPS portal from March 26 to April 9, 2025.

The display of invalid category candidates list will be shared on JAM 2025 Website on May 8, 2025.

IIT Delhi will is scheduled to publish the first allotment list on May 26, 2025.

Notably, IIT JAM was conducted on February 2, 2025 in a Computer Based Test for seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The provisional answer key was released on February 14, 2025, and window to raise objections was open till February 20, 2025.

IIT JAM results were released on March 18, 2025.

.