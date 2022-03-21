GSEB HSC hall ticket 2022: Gujarat class 10th admit card out; Here’s direct link

GSEB HSC hall tickets 2022 have been released. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released admit cards for Class 10 or SSC final exams. Schools can go to gseb.org and login to download admit cards.

Only schools can download the hall tickets. There is no provision for students to download the hall tickets directly from the board website.

To download GSEB HSC hall tickets, students are required to use their school index number and mobile number/email address registered with the board.

Here are the steps to download Gujarat board class 10 admit cards:

How to download GSEB HSC 10th admit card 2022

Go to gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘SSC EXAM HALL TICKET MARCH 2022’.

On the next page, read the download steps carefully and enter the login details.

Login and download hall ticket.

Direct link to download GSEB HSC admit card 2022.

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature & school index number to gsebht@gmail.com,” the board has instructed schools.

Schools can also contact board helpline numbers – 8401292014 and 8485992014.