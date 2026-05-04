Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Science and General streams exam can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE Updates GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat Board Class 12 results declared for Science, General streams at gseb.org, direct link here

The HSC or Class 12 board examination in the state was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The examination was held across various centres in the state.

The direct link to check the Class 12 results are available here.

Direct link to check GSEB HSC Result 2026

GSEB HSC Result 2026: How to check Class 12 results All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.