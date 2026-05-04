GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC Science, General stream results releasing today at 10 am
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Board HSC results releasing today, May 4, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will announce GSEB HSC Result 2026 for HSC and General streams today, May 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org....Read More
The Board will also release the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results will also be available on the official website.
The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state.
All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: When was exam held?
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state.
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: GUJCET results today
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: The Board will also release the GUJCET 2026 result today, May 4, 2026. The Gujarat CET results will also be available on the official website.
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result LIVE: Date and time
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result Date: May 4, 2026
GSEB Gujarat 12th Result Time: 10 am