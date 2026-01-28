GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for practical exams out at gseb.org, download link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for practical exams. The admit cards for practical exams can be downloaded through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. Schools can login to the account and download the admit cards.

The practical exams for Science stream will begin on February 5, 2026. The admit card should be printed, the subjects/medium as per the application form of the examinee for the February-2026 examination should be verified, the signature of the examinee, the signature of the examinee's class teacher and the signature and stamp of the Principal in the prescribed place should be verified and should be given to the examinees.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where schools will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same.

