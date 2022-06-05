Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result 2022 tomorrow at gseb.org: How to check

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB, will release the GSEB SSC Result 2022 tomorrow, June 6, 2022. The Gujarat Board class 10 result will be released at 8 a.m. Students can check the GSEB 10th Result 2022 the Gujarat Board's official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check the GSEB SSC result through their 6 digit seat number.

The GSEB Class 10 board examinations 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and concluded on April 9, 2022. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates take this test.

GSEB SSC or class 10th result: How to check

Go to the official website of the board

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the GSEB's marking scheme, a student must obtain a minimum of 33% in both practical and theory examinations combined in the yearly board exams to be deemed passed in the Gujarat Board 10 exam 2022. They will be needed to get at least a 'D' in all courses. Candidates who receive a 'E1' or 'E2' mark in the subjects must improve their performance through supplementary or compartment tests.

