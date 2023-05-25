Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the class 10th or SSC examination result today, May 25. The class 10th results were announced at 8 am. Candidates can check the results on the official website at gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live Updates Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result 2023: 64.62% students pass GSEB 10th exam

This year a total of 734898 candidates took the exam out of which 474893 candidates cleared it. The overall pass percentage is 64.62%.

In addition to the official website, GSHSEB class 10th results will also be made available via WhatsApp. Candidates can WhatsApp the number 6357300971 with their seat number.

The number of candidates who registered for the exam in total last year was 772771, and 503726 of them passed. Overall, 65.18 percent of those who took the exam passed. Last year 59.92 percent of boys passed the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passed the GSEB SSC exams.