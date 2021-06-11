Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021: BSEH 10th result releasing today

Board of School Education, Haryana will release Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The BSEH 10th result will be announced by the Board at 2.30 pm. Students of Class 10 who have registered for the board exam can check their result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams due to the surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students which will be marked by the respective schools.

A total of 3,18,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on April 22 and end on May 12, 2021 in the state at various exam centres.

In 2020, the Class 10 board exams was conducted in March. The overall pass percentage was 64.59 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27. Rishita, from Hisar district had topped the examination by securing 100 percent marks.