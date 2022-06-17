HBSE 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board 10th Result

Board of School Education, Haryana will announce HBSE 10th Result 2022 on June 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check Haryana Board 10th result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

This year, Class 10 board examinations was conducted from March 30 to April 29, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted with 30 percent reduced syllabus. A total of 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams this year. The result can be checked by students in the list of websites given below.

bseh.org.in

Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below.

HBSE class 10th result: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Class 10 results link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.