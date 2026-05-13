The Board of School Education, Haryana, has declared HBSE 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE 12th Result 2026: Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 results declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here

The Class 12 or Senior Secondary annual exam commenced on February 25 and ended on April 1, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Direct link to check HBSE 12th Result 2026

HBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 12 results were announced on May 13. According to the board, regular students secured a pass percentage of 85.66%, while private candidates scored significantly lower at 63.21%. Out of 1,93,828 students who appeared in the Class 12 regular (academic) exams, 1,66,031 passed, with 7,900 candidates failing. Girls outperformed boys once again, with a pass percentage of 89.41% compared to 81.86% among boys.