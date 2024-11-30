Menu Explore
HBSE Board Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th exam dates out at bseh.org.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 30, 2024 08:58 AM IST

HBSE Board Exam 2025 dates for 10th, 12th released. The official notice is given here.

Board of School Education, Haryana has released HBSE Board Exam 2025 dates. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the official notice on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HBSE Board Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th exam dates out at bseh.org.in, notice here (File photo)
HBSE Board Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th exam dates out at bseh.org.in, notice here (File photo)

As per the official notice, the Class 10 or Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 15, 2025. Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 26 and will close on March 28, 2025.

HBSE Board Exam 2025: How to download notice

To download the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on HBSE Board Exam 2025 date notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Class 10, 12 registration date has been extended till December 3, 2024 without late fee. The registration fee for Class 10 board examination is 950/- out of which 800/- is examination fee, 50/- is migration fee and 100/- is practical exam fee. The Class 12 board examination registration fee is 1150/—, out of which 950/—is the examination fee, 100/—is the migration fee, and 100/—is the practical examination fee. The fee for additional subjects for regular Senior Secondary candidates is fixed at 200/-. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Official Notice Here 

