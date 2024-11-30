Board of School Education, Haryana has released HBSE Board Exam 2025 dates. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the official notice on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE Board Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th exam dates out at bseh.org.in, notice here (File photo)

As per the official notice, the Class 10 or Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 15, 2025. Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 26 and will close on March 28, 2025.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: CGBSE 10th, 12th practical exam dates out at cgbse.nic.in, notice here

HBSE Board Exam 2025: How to download notice

To download the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HBSE Board Exam 2025 date notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

HBSE Board Exam 2025: Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th registration date extended, check notice

Meanwhile, the Class 10, 12 registration date has been extended till December 3, 2024 without late fee. The registration fee for Class 10 board examination is ₹950/- out of which ₹800/- is examination fee, ₹50/- is migration fee and ₹100/- is practical exam fee. The Class 12 board examination registration fee is ₹1150/—, out of which ₹950/—is the examination fee, ₹100/—is the migration fee, and ₹100/—is the practical examination fee. The fee for additional subjects for regular Senior Secondary candidates is fixed at ₹200/-. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEH.