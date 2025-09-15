HBSE September 2025 Exam Admit Cards out from September 16, here's how to download

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced that admit cards for the September 2025 examinations will be available online from September 16 at www.bseh.org.in Students of Secondary/Senior Secondary can download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number, name, father’s or mother’s name, or registration number on the board website.(HT File)

The admit cards are for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Regular and Open School) candidates appearing for compartment, re-appear, additional subject, mercy chance, and marks improvement exams. They also cover D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) first- and second-year regular, re-appear, and mercy chance students.

Students of Secondary/Senior Secondary can download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number, name, father’s or mother’s name, or registration number on the board website. For D.El.Ed. exams, principals of the respective institutes must download admit cards using their user ID and password and distribute them to student-teachers.

Exam Schedule

The Secondary/Senior Secondary exams will be held from September 25 to October 18, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Around 44,575 candidates are registered, including 28,523 boys and 16,052 girls.

Secondary (Regular): 5,542 candidates

Senior Secondary (Regular): 4,338 candidates

Secondary (Open School): 14,954 candidates

Senior Secondary (Open School): 19,741 candidates

The D.El.Ed. first- and second-year exams will be conducted from September 25 to October 21, 2025, also in the afternoon session. About 23,569 student-teachers will appear, including 15,480 women and 8,089 men.

Key Guidelines

Candidates must check their admit card details carefully. Corrections for Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) must be done before the exams start, while Open School candidates have until September 19. Errors in photos or signatures will not be corrected after these dates. If an admit card is missing, candidates should visit the board office with required documents.

Appearing in the exam on someone else’s behalf is a punishable offence and will lead to an FIR.

Students with disabilities who need a scribe must submit medical proof and scribe details to the exam centre superintendent at least two days before the exam. The scribe must be younger than the candidate and not more qualified than Class 12.

Note: For help in downloading admit cards (in case of difficulties in downloading hall tickets), candidates can call 01664-254309 or email: assec@bseh.org.in (Secondary), assrs@bseh.org.in (Senior Secondary) and adhos@bseh.org.in (Open School).