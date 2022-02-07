Home / Education / Board Exams / HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results
board exams

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will likely be declared today or tomorrow. Candidates can check list of websites where the result link will be available. 
HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results(HT File)
HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results(HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE will likely declare HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on February 7, 2022. The result for Term 1 results for both the classes will be declared together. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the result through the list of websites given below.

HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites

The result link will be available on these websites given below.

  • hpbose.org
  • results.gov.in

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the board is in process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5pm. If not today, tomorrow it will be definitely done. 

All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams will have to appear for Term 2 exams. The Term 2 date sheet has not been released by the Board yet. When released, the time table for Term 2 can be checked on the official site of HPBOSE. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpbose hpbose.org board exam result + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out