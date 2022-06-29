HP Board 10th Result 2022: HPBOSE Matric Result declared, here’s how to check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HP Board 10th Result 2022. HPBOSE Matric result has been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

The Class 10 result was announced at the press conference that was conducted by HPBOSE President Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni in the board office today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates

HP Board 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

Click on HP Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board conducted Class 10 board exams in the state from March 26 to April 13, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPBOSE.