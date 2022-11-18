Home / Education / Board Exams / HP BOSE class 8th date sheet revised, check detailed exam schedule here

HP BOSE class 8th date sheet revised, check detailed exam schedule here

board exams
Published on Nov 18, 2022 07:13 PM IST

HPBOSE has revised the examination schedule for the class 8th winter session.

HP BOSE class 8th exam to begin from Dec 1
HP BOSE class 8th exam to begin from Dec 1
ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the examination schedule for the class 8th winter session. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at hpbose.org.

The HP BOSE class 8th examinations will be held from December 1 to 9, 2022. The duration of the examination will be three hours from 10 an to 12 noon. Candidates will be provided 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Any electronic gadgets like calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cellular phones and any other device are not allowed in the exam center.

HP BOSE class 8th date sheet

DateSubject
December 1, 2022Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yoga
December 2, 2022Sanskrit
December 3, 2022English
December 5, 2022Maths
December 6, 2022Social Science
December 7, 2022Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu
December 8, 2022Science
December 9, 2022Hindi

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPBOSE for more details.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpbose date sheet
hpbose date sheet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out