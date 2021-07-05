HPBOSE 10th (Matric) Result 2021 declared, direct link to check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on July 5 announced the state board class 10 exam results on its official website at hpbose.org. This year a total of 1,16,954 students were enrolled in Class 10 in the schools affiliated to HPBOSE across the state.

The result has been declared on the basis of an alternative assessment method. Students had appeared for one paper. The rest of the examinations were cancelled due to a spike in Covid 19 cases.

Here is the direct link to check the result

HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Steps to check class 10th result 2021

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage click on the student corner tab and then on the results

Click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use