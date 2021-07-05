HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 declared, here's how to check HP Board 10th results
- HPBOSE class 10 result has been declared. candidates can check their results on the official website of hpbose.org
HPBOSE class 10th result has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of school education. candidates can check the HPBOSE result at hpbose.org using their roll number.
The result was announced around 5:30 pm.
A total of 1,16,954 candidates of class 10 were registered under HPBOSE.
This year HPBOSE class 10 board exam could not be completed due to the spike in the covid 19 cases and was cancelled.
This year the result was based on an alternative assessment method.
Candidates registered for HPBOSE class 10th can check their on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org
Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE class 10th result
HPBOSE class 10th result 2021: Here is how to check
Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org
Click on the tab reading HPBOSE class 10th result
A new window will be displayed on your screen
Key in your credentials
Your HPBOSE class 10th result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout of the same