HPBOSE class 10th results tentatively on June 27

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will tentatively will release the class 10th result on Monday, June 27. Candidates who have appeared for the HPBOSE class 10th examination can check the result once its out on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE class 10th Term 1 Result was declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on February 10.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022.

HPBOSE class 10th result: How to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ ta

Click on HP Board 10th result 2022’ link

Enter a student’s roll number in the login window

Click on the ‘search ‘button

Your HPBOSE class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.