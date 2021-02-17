HPBOSE final date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams released
- The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the final date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the final date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams.
As per the schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on April 13 and end on April 28.
Similarly, the Class 12 exams will start on April 13 and conclude on May 10.
The practical exams of Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8 while that of Class 12 from March 24 to April 8. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning session and Class 12 in the evening.
It is worth mentioning that in view of the loss of teaching days due to closure of schools after Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by students in remote areas of the state who could not study online due to poor network in their areas, the board has reduced the syllabus by 30%.
The Chairman of the education board, Suresh Kumar Soni, said board took into consideration the difficulties faced by students of remote areas who could not attend classes online regularly in 2020.
Question papers will be set in such manner so that maximum students pass the exam.
He said 40% questions will be easy, 30% moderately difficult and 20% difficult or tricky.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu state board exams to begin on May 3
- Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Bihar Board matric examinations 2021 begin
- The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2021 commenced on Wednesday at various centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop
- JKBOSE chairman, Professor Veena Pandita inaugurated the workshop, and JKBOSE secretary, Maneesha Sareen, presided over the programme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next
- According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here
- Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
- As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
- UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams to begin on April 24
- The UP Board of Intermediate and High School Education will hold high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination-2021 from April 24, with the high school examination ending on May 10 and intermediate on May 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Board's annual secondary, senior secondary exams from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB class 10 exams 2022 registration window re-opened, here's direct link
- Students of class 9 can register for the BSEB class 10th board exams 2020 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox