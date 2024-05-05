HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 result on May 7

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Class 10 final examination results in Himachal Prasesh will be declared on Tuesday, May 7, an official of the state's school education board has confirmed. A section of media recently reported that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10th results will be out at 10 am on May 5, but the board official has told it will be declared on May 7. HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 result official update here(HT file)

When announced, students can check the HP board 10th results on hpbose.org, under the results page.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

How to check HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024

Go to the board's official website, hpbose.org. Open the results page. Go to Class 10 final examination results. Enter the login details. Submit and check your result.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 final exams were held from March 2 to 21, 2024. The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The result of the Class 12 final examination was announced last month. This year, 85,777 candidates appeared in the Class 12 exam, of whom 63,092 or 73.76 per cent cleared it.

Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School Baijnath and Chhaya Chauhan of Snower Valley Public School Balichowki were the joint overall toppers in the examination. The two Science stream students scored 494 out of 500 or 98.80 per cent marks.

In Commerce, Shavya of Government Senior Secondary School Jassur topped the exam with 490/500 or 98 per cent marks. Arshita, a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una topped the Arts stream with 490/500 or 98 per cent marks.

For further information on the HP board Class 10 result 2024, students are advised to visit the board's website regularly.