HP 10th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the HP 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, May 7, 2024. All the appeared candidates can check HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. There is no alternative website to check HPBOSE 10th results. Students will require their roll number to check scores. ...Read More

This year, the Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The board conducted the Class 10th board exam in a single shift on all days—from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon. All the papers were held on the same shift. All the students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The exam was started with Mathematics paper and ended with language papers.

More than 90000 students have appeared for HPBOSE Class 10 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.