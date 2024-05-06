HP 10th Result 2024 Live: HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results releasing on May 7, here's how to check
HP 10th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the HP 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, May 7, 2024. All the appeared candidates can check HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. There is no alternative website to check HPBOSE 10th results. Students will require their roll number to check scores. ...Read More
This year, the Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The board conducted the Class 10th board exam in a single shift on all days—from 8.45 a.m. to 12 noon. All the papers were held on the same shift. All the students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The exam was started with Mathematics paper and ended with language papers.
More than 90000 students have appeared for HPBOSE Class 10 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.
HP Class 10th Result: Result of more than 90000 students tomorrow
HP Class 10th Result: Pass percentage to be released
Along with the announcement of HP Class 10th Result, the pass percentage will also be declared by the Board at the press conference.
HP 10th Result 2024: What after results are declared?
Once the HP 10th Result 2024 are declared, candidates who are not satisfied with the scores can apply for re-verification or re-evaluation.
HP 10th Result: Websites to check scores
HP 10th Result Live: Number of candidates passed last year
In 2023, a total 91,440 students appeared in the examination of which 81,732 passed, 1,682 got compartment and 7,534 failed.
HP board: How to check scores of Class 10
Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
Click on HP 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: District wise result on 2023
In district-wise result, Hamirpur stood on top with a pass percentage of 96.35 per cent, followed by Kangra (94.36) and Mandi (93.12). Sirmour was the worst-performing one, where 79.19 per cent of the total students had managed to qualify.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 date: When and where
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 time: Not announced
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 time has not been announced. As per some media reports, the Class 10 board results will be announced at 10.30 am. However, the result time have not been announced officially yet.
HPbose 10th result: Passing criteria
The passing criteria of HP Board Class 10 examination is that candidate must attain at least 33% marks in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of 33% marks across all subjects.
HPbose 10th result: 2023 toppers list
Manvi had bagged the first position by scoring 99.14 per cent marks. Diksha Kathyal stood second with 99 per cent marks, and Akshit Sharma and Akarshak Sharma shared the third rank. Both of them scored 98.86 per cent marks.
HP Class 10th Result: Where to check for scores
HP 10th Result: Pass percentage of 2023
In 2023, a total of 91,440 students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th final exam, of whom 81,732 passed. The pass percentage was 89.7 per cent. The overall pass percentage had improved since 2022 when it was 87.5 per cent.
HP 10th Result 2024: 15 minutes time was given to read newspapers
HP 10th Result 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced
HP 10th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board will announce the toppers names along with the other details at the press conference wereh the results will be announced.
HP board: Number of students
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: Exam dates
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 date: Tomorrow
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 time
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 time has not been shared by the Board yet. Keep checking this space to know the time as well.
HP Class 10th Result: Login credentials required to check scores
HP 10th Result 2024: Websites to check
HP 10th Result: Where to check
HP 10th Result 2024 Live: Date and time
