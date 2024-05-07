HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Class 10 board exam results today, May 7. The board has called a press conference in which the results will be formally revealed, after which the students can check their marks on the board’s website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE HP board 10th result 2024 live updates HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh board Class 10 results today(HT file)

The board will announce names of Class 10 toppers and other data such as the pass percentage and gender-wise result in the press conference. After the conference is over, students of the HP board can visirt the official website and check their marks online.

Steps to check HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024

Visit the board's official website, hpbose.org.

Go to the results page.

Open the Class 10 final examination result link.

Enter the requested login details.

Submit and check your result.

The HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 final exams from March 2 to 21, 2024. The exam papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The result of the Class 12 final examination has already been declared. The boared shared that 85,777 candidates appeared in the HP board Class 12 exam, of whom 63,092 or 73.76 per cent cleared it.

In the Class 12 final exam, two Science stream students – Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School Baijnath and Chhaya Chauhan of Snower Valley Public School Balichowki – were the joint toppers. They got494 out of 500 or 98.80 per cent marks each.

In the Commerce stream, Shavya of Government Senior Secondary School Jassur emerged as the topper with 490/500 or 98 per cent marks. Arshita, a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una was the Arts stream topper with 490/500 or 98 per cent marks.