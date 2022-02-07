Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 result
HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 result

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 is expected to release today, February 7, 2022. Candidates can check the result if declared through these simple steps given below. 
HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022 on February 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 result can check the result through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the board is in process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5pm. If not today, tomorrow it will be definitely done. 

HPBOSE conducted Class 10, 12 examinations in the state in November- December 2022. The Class 10 exams was started on November 20 and ended on December 3 and Class 12 exams was started on November 18 and ended on December 9, 2021. 

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
  • Click on HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

