Friday, Mar 15, 2024
    ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Biology papers today

    Mar 15, 2024 11:36 AM IST
    ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 Mathematics, Class 12 Biology paper today, March 15. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct the ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024, in two shifts- the ICSE exam from 11 am to 1.30 pm and the ISC exam from 2 pm to 5 pm. CISCE Class 10 mathematics paper will be conducted in the first shift and Class 12 Biology paper will be conducted in shift 2....Read More

    Students appearing for the examination will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered ineligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.

    All students appearing will have to bring their admit card, stationery, and water bottle to the entrance hall. Students' reactions and analysis of papers will be available after the shift ends. Follow the blog for latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines, analysis and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    ISC Exam: Paper today

    ISC Biology paper I will be conducted today, March 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Mar 15, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    ICSE Exam 2024: Maths paper underway

    ICSE Exam 2024 Maths paper is underway. The examination started at 11 am will get over at 1.30 pm today.

    Mar 15, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    ICSE Exam: Timings

    ICSE Exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Mathematics paper is of 2 hours 30 minutes duration.

    Mar 15, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2024: Paper today

    ICSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm today. CISCE Class 10 mathematics paper will be conducted in the first shift

