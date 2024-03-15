ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live: CISCE Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Biology papers today
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct the ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024, in two shifts- the ICSE exam from 11 am to 1.30 pm and the ISC exam from 2 pm to 5 pm. CISCE Class 10 mathematics paper will be conducted in the first shift and Class 12 Biology paper will be conducted in shift 2....Read More
Students appearing for the examination will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered ineligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.
All students appearing will have to bring their admit card, stationery, and water bottle to the entrance hall. Students' reactions and analysis of papers will be available after the shift ends. Follow the blog for latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines, analysis and more.
ISC Exam: Paper today
ISC Biology paper I will be conducted today, March 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
ICSE Exam 2024: Maths paper underway
ICSE Exam 2024 Maths paper is underway. The examination started at 11 am will get over at 1.30 pm today.
ICSE Exam: Timings
ICSE Exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Mathematics paper is of 2 hours 30 minutes duration.
ICSE Board Exam 2024: Paper today
ICSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm today. CISCE Class 10 mathematics paper will be conducted in the first shift