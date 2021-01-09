IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams

The quest for excellent marks in ICSE and ISC Board Exams does not end at completing the syllabus or acquiring the most efficient study material.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:08 AM IST

The quest for excellent marks in ICSE and ISC Board Exams does not end at completing the syllabus or acquiring the most efficient study material.

Students should know how to make the best use of ICSE and ISC Sample Papers and other resources, only then they will be able to score well in the final exams. However, students often fail to realise how helpful a Sample Paper or Question Bank can be. For instance, it helps you understand the paper pattern, practice questions of all typologies and of varying difficulty levels and master the perfect way of answering questions.

In this article, we have underlined how you can make the best use of ICSE and ISC Sample Papers for the upcoming 2021 Board Examinations. So, let's get to the core:

1. One Sample Paper Every Day: Paper Pattern

Students tend to delay solving Sample Papers and leaving the same for the last days of preparation. This should not be the case. You need to start solving Sample Papers at least 4 months before your final examinations. The right way is to solve at least one paper every day. In this way, you will have enough time to deduce even the most complex questions and comprehend the Questions of all typologies followed in the Board Exams.

Oswaal ICSE and ISC Sample Question Papers for Classes 9 to 12 are strictly based on the CISCE syllabus which was reduced for the second time for 2021 exams. They include all the latest Typologies of Questions specified by the Board.

Solving these Sample Papers every day will help you identify the Paper Pattern and different Typologies of Questions emphasized by the CISCE Board, spot common errors beforehand, and avoid making such errors in the final exams.

To buy them, click here: https://bit.ly/392BMik

2. Focus on Self-Assessment: Identifying your mistakes and rectifying them

Solve ICSE & ISC Sample Papers as if you are appearing for a Pre-Board Exam, such that once completed you can check, observe, identify, and rectify your mistakes. After you have solved a Sample Paper, devote some time on going through your answers, and spotting the errors that you have made. Post that, you need to carefully observe the recurring errors and try to rectify them. After spotting the recurring errors, if you feel like that you need more conceptual clarity then go through your books again. You may also choose to refer to a few good help books like Oswaal ICSE and ISC Question Banks

Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks are thoroughly updated for 2021 exams and are neatly segregated Chapter-wise & Topic-wise. They also include a variety of previous years' most likely questions with all latest CISCE Suggested Typologies for extensive practice and for a better concept clarity. These Question banks also include Toppers' Answer Sheets, Answering Tips, Marking Scheme, Mind Maps and On Tips Notes

You can click here: https://bit.ly/3956ya3, to buy them.

3. Spot the recurring question pattern: Important Questions

This point elucidates one of the most important benefits of solving ICSE and ISC Sample Papers; spotting the important and recurring questions. While solving a Sample Paper, be mindful of the questions which have been asked repeatedly over the years. These are the questions that are the most important and can be asked again in the upcoming Board Exams. After spotting such questions, solve them a few times before the exam and then observe your answers. You should review the answers and identify mistakes and rectify so that these mistakes should not be repeated again.

4. Develop the perfect answering skill

Every student has a different approach or way of answering the questions. However, there is a certain way of writing or presenting your understanding of a particular concept which can help you to score high. Each student needs to develop this perfect answering skill to obtain good marks. How? By observing the Topper's Previous Year Answer Sheets. Topper's answers will help you understand why an answer should be written in a specific way and how it should be written.

Oswaal ICSE and ISC Sample Papers include Answering Tips and Examiner's Comments for clearer thinking and betterment of question-answering skills. These Sample Paper focuses on enhancing the student's answering presentation and maximizing accuracy for exam success.

5. Don't just cram, understand and enjoy

Cramming of answers is one of the most common problem found in students. Why a problem? Because by cramming answers you may get to score well but you won't be able to understand the core of any concept. It means that cramming can only add on to temporary knowledge and fail to provide proper education. So, you should not focus on cramming but understanding each concept and enjoying the process of preparation.

Conclusion

As a student, you need to understand the Paper Pattern, spot Repeated Questions, Self-assess your preparation, and familiarise yourself with every concept to score well.

Oswaal Books for ICSE and ISC Board are designed to help the students do an extensive practice before the Board Exams and get familiar with the type of questions that could be asked. Being designed by professionals and subject matter experts they are quite popular amongst students.

To buy them, visit: https://bit.ly/397T9y2

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Students check HSC results online.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Students check HSC results online.(HT FILE PHOTO)
board exams

Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam delay likely to cost students a year

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Admission to all UG courses over, defeating the purpose of supplementary exam, allege students who passed HSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
[(Hindustan Times)
[(Hindustan Times)
board exams

JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams

By Sanjoy Dey | Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Model question papers for matric students released, while the same for intermediate students will be released in a day or two; marking pattern also disclosed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers have urged the government not to change the pattern of examination paper to save students from confusion.(HT Photo)
Teachers have urged the government not to change the pattern of examination paper to save students from confusion.(HT Photo)
board exams

Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON DEC 27, 2020 11:32 AM IST
In early November, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the conduct of SSC and HSC examinations are unlikely before May due to the prevailing conditions in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Students raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address on Tuesday

By Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:15 AM IST
A number of students raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis.(HT file)
CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis based on students and teachers feedback

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2020 04:01 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Political science exam analysis: Read the analysis of the exam based on the feedback from the students and teachers here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of History on Wednesday.(HT file)
ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of History on Wednesday.(HT file)
board exams

ISC Class 12 history exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper

By Rajeev Mullick | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 05:50 PM IST
ISC Class 12 History exam 2020 analysis: ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of History on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The class 10 students appeared for Science exam.(PTI file)
The class 10 students appeared for Science exam.(PTI file)
board exams

CBSE class 10 Board exam 2020: Over 97 per cent attendance in riot-hit northeast Delhi

By Press Trust of India | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:44 PM IST
The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020.(Unsplash)
CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020.(Unsplash)
board exams

CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020: Preparations tips

By Srishti Jaswal | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:35 PM IST
Numericals too are important and carry a weightage of 12 to 15 marks, go through “solved numericals from the NCERT books,” advise teachers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2020.(HT file)
CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2020.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Class 10 science exam 2020 question paper

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 06:05 PM IST
CBSE conducted the Class 10th science exam on March 4, 2020, at various centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of GD Goenka Public School discussing the Class 10 science paper.(Handout)
Students of GD Goenka Public School discussing the Class 10 science paper.(Handout)
board exams

CBSE Class 10 science exam analysis: What students said after the paper

By HT Correspondents | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 06:29 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis: Lucknow students’ felt CBSE Class 10 Science examination was easy and on the expected lines
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala High Court.
Kerala High Court.
board exams

Kerala HC orders CBSE to allow 28 students to write class 10 exam

By Press Trust of India | Kochi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2020 07:51 PM IST
Justice S V Bhatti directed the CBSE to issue hall tickets to the students and admit them for the examination, and also take a decision on ther exam centre, the court said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.(HT file)
CBSE said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.(HT file)
board exams

Writing class 12 history exam in Northeast Delhi, students hope for better things to be written in history

By Press Trust of India | New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2020 04:42 PM IST
According to the CBSE, over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the exam with absentees including mostly private candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The centres in northeast Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today.(HT file)
The centres in northeast Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2020: Over 98 per cent attendance in riot-hit northeast Delhi

By Press Trust of India | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST
The class 12 students appeared for History exam, while no paper was scheduled for class 10. Read on to know more...
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road LDA branch discussing ICSE 10th mathematics paper after the examination in Lucknow on Tuesday.(Sourced)
Students of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road LDA branch discussing ICSE 10th mathematics paper after the examination in Lucknow on Tuesday.(Sourced)
board exams

ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the exam

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2020 05:00 PM IST
Subject experts Shirish and Prerna claimed that weak students can also score good marks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE had installed CCTV cameras at 1000 sensitive exam centres to prevent malpractice. (Representational image)(PTI file)
BSE had installed CCTV cameras at 1000 sensitive exam centres to prevent malpractice. (Representational image)(PTI file)
board exams

Odisha matriculation exam concludes, evaluation to start from March 18

By Debabrata Mohanty | Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2020 01:09 PM IST
The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2,888 exam centres. Read on to know more...
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP