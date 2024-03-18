ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Biology, Computer Science exams today

ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ICSE (Class 10th) Biology - Science paper 3 and ISC (Class 12th) Computer Science papers on Monday, March 18, 2024. The ICSE Biology exam is scheduled to begin at 11 am, and the duration of the paper is two hours. The ISC Computer Science paper is three hours long, and it will begin at 2 pm. ...Read More

Students will get 15 additional minutes to read the questions and any instructions given on the papers and answer booklets.

While appearing for ICSE and ISC final exams, students should wear uniforms and carry their ID cards and admit cards. They have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time.

After exams are over, students can check ICSE Biology and ISC Computer Science paper analysis here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CISCE exams 2024.