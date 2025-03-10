ICSE, ISC History exam analysis 2025: Easy to moderate paper brings smiles to students in Lucknow, here's what they said

ICSE, ISC History exam 2025: The students who appeared for ICSE and ISC history examination in Lucknow, UP on Monday said that the question papers were easy to solve. Students had a satisfactory smile when they stepped out of their examination halls. Students had a satisfactory smile when they stepped out of their examination halls.(HT Photo)

Aarna Trivedi, a student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Lucknow who appeared for the ICSE examination said that the questions were easy, and the paper was as expected. “I had watched some videos related to expectation about the question paper and the questions turned out to be in a similar way. There were some questions related to assertion and reasoning, but they were also manageable,” said Trivedi.

Siddhant Shrey, a student of Stella Maris Inter College who appeared in ICSE examination said that the paper was easy to moderate. “All the concepts were covered well, and I am satisfied with my attempt,” said Shrey.

Aarjavi Mishra , a student of La Martiniere Girls’ College in Lucknow who appeared in ISC examination said that the paper was easy. “Questions were indirect and a bit tricky with a greater number of Higher Order Thinking Skills Based questions than expected. However, overall, it was a standard paper,” said Mishra.

Preeti Awasthi Singh, a teacher at Seth MR Jaipuria School in Lucknow said that the paper for ICSE examination was easy where all important concepts were covered. “There were MCQs which had two correct options which will be considered while correcting the scripts,” said Singh.

Preeti Singh, a teacher at La Martiniere Girls’ College said that the ISC History paper was set well. “It had an average difficulty where the language of the paper was a bit tricky and several indirect questions and HOTS questions were asked,” said Singh.