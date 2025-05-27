ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 declared at cisce.org, direct link to check here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025. Candidates who have registered for the re-checking of the answer sheets can check the results through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 declared at cisce.org, direct link here (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025: How to check

To check the re-checking results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

2. Click on ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICSE, ISC exam results were announced on April 30.

The overall pass percentage for the ISC examination is 99.02%. A total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the ISC examination, out of which 98,578 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 for girls is 99.45%, and boys pass percentage is 98.64%.

The Class 10 overall pass percentage is 99.09%. The girls pass percentage is 99.37% and boys pass percentage is 98.84%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.