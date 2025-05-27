Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 declared at cisce.org, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 27, 2025 02:12 PM IST

ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025. Candidates who have registered for the re-checking of the answer sheets can check the results through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 declared at cisce.org, direct link here (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
Direct link to check ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025

ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025: How to check 

To check the re-checking results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

2. Click on ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICSE, ISC exam results were announced on April 30.

 The overall pass percentage for the ISC examination is 99.02%. A total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the ISC examination, out of which 98,578 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 for girls is 99.45%, and boys pass percentage is 98.64%. 

The Class 10 overall pass percentage is 99.09%. The girls pass percentage is 99.37% and boys pass percentage is 98.84%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Jharkhand Board 10th Result, JAC Result, JAC 10th Result Live.
