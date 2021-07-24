Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Results 2021 out at cisce.org, direct link for CISCE 10th, 12th marks
  • ICSE, ISC Result 2021 out at cisce.org, direct link for CISCE board Class 10 and Class 12 marks.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST

ICSE, ISC Result 2021: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced the class 10 (ISCE) and class 12 (ISC) board exam results on its official website

Candidates of CISCE board Class 10th and 12th can check their results at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Live Updates

This year due to the Covid 19 crises in the country, CISCE had to cancel the ICSE and ISE examinations.

Direct link to check the ICSE, ISC results 2021

How to receive ICSE/ISC results through SMS

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

3. Type ISC>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

How to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Click on show result

6) The result will be displayed on the screen

7) Keep the copy of the result for future reference

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates about the results.

