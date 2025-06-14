Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
ICSE re-evaluation result 2025 out, direct link and details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2025 04:08 PM IST

To check ICSE re-evaluation results, students need to use their unique IDs and index numbers.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced re-evaluation results of the ICSE (Class 10) final examinations, 2025. Students can check ICSE re-evaluation results 2025 on the council's website, cisce.org. The direct link is given below. Also read: NEET result 2025 out live updates

ICSE re-evaluation result 2025 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSE re-evaluation result 2025 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ICSE, ISC re-evaluation result 2025: Direct link

Steps to check CISCE re-evaluation result

Go to the council's official website, cisce.org.

Click on the re-evaluation result tab on the left hand side of the home page

On the login window, select the exam name (ICSE ), enter your unique ID, index number and the captcha.

Submit to check the result.

Ahead of this, the council announced the ICSE and ISC (Class 12) re-checking results.

Also read: NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Mahesh Kumar secures AIR 1, Avika Aggarwal is female topper

Candidates who were not satisfied with the recheck results were allowed to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets between May 28 and May 30, 2025.

Next, candidates who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination can take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement examination is scheduled for July 2025.

Candidates will also be able to access their updated results after re-evaluation on the DigiLocker platform, which will be made available on June 16 at 11 am. However, there will be no special indication of Change/No change of marks, CISCE said.

“The schools will have access to the updated Tabulation Register on the CAREERS Portal to View/Print the same. To access the updated Tabulation Register, the schools can log into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal's login ID and Password,” it added.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / ICSE re-evaluation result 2025 out, direct link and details here
Saturday, June 14, 2025
