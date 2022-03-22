ISC Exam 2022: CISCE releases revised time table for Type 3 and 4 candidates

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released revised time table for ISC Exam 2022. The revised time table has been released for Type 3 and Type 4 candidates after it was confirmed that these students can take up the exam. The revised time table has been released and is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The dates of ISC exam have been revised after NTA released revised dates for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 examination which was clashing with ISC Term 2 examination dates, as per the official notice.

The Term 2 examination will be conducted from April 26 till June 8, 2022. The duration of exam is for 3 hours i.e., from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will begin with English Paper I exam and will end with Business Studies paper.

<strong>Check revised schedule here</strong>

Meanwhile, the Board has few days back released semester 2 exam date sheet. As per the released schedule, the exam will begin on April 26 and will end on June 13, 2022. The examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the Examination.