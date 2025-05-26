JAC 10th result 2025 date and time: Jharkhand Matric results tomorrow at 11:30 am

JAC 10th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Matric or Class 10th final exam results tomorrow, May 26. The results will be declared at a press conference scheduled for 11:30 am. After that, students can check their results on the board’s websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. JAC 10th result 2025 date, time: Jharkhand Matric results tomorrow(HT file)

Apart from the official websites, JAC Matric results will be available on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the result is available on HT Portal.

JAC 10th result 2025 on HT Portal: Register now

This year, JAC conducted the board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The examination for Class 10 was held in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while Class 12 examinations were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The practical examination for the secondary class was conducted from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.

In 2024, JAC announced Class 10 results on April 19. The overall pass percentage was 90.39 per cent. A total of 4,21,678 students enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 4,18,623 candidates appeared in it, and 3,78,398 passed the examination. The boys' pass percentage was 89.70 per cent, and the girls' pass percentage was 91 per cent.