JAC 11th Result 2023: Where, how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 result

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 08:17 AM IST

JAC 11th Result 2023: Once it is released, students can check Jharkhand board Class 11th result on jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce Class 11th final exam results in due course of time. Once it is released, students can check their individual marks on jacresults.com. They are also advised to visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for result-related updates.

JAC 11th Result 2023: Where to check Jharkhand board Class 11 result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Previously, JAC had announce Class 8 and 9 final exam results, and Class 10, 12 board exam results on jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand board is likely to announce Class 11 results for all streams together.

To check JAC 11th results, students have to use their board exam roll code and roll numbers as login credentials. These are the steps they have to follow:

How to check JAC Jharkhand Class 11th result 2023

  1. Go to jacresults.com.
  2. Now, go to the result page of Class 11.
  3. On the login window, enter your final exam roll code and roll number.
  4. Check your result.
  5. Download the page and save it for future uses.

