JAC 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2021 expected today at jac.nic.in(HT file)
JAC 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2021 expected today at jac.nic.in

  • Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release class 12 result today. The JAC 12th result is expected after 3 pm, a source close to the Board confirmed it to Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release class 12 result today. The JAC 12th result is expected after 3 pm, a source close to the Board confirmed it to Hindustan Times. Last year, the JAC 12th result 2021 was declared on July 17. The result is likely to be declared by the state education minister Jagarnath Mahato from the Council's office.

JAC 12th result will be declared at jacresults.com.

JAC intermediate result will also be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

Students can check the JAC result using roll number and date of birth.

In 2020, in science stream the state had recorded 58.99% pass.

Last year, the pass percentage in commerce and arts stream was 77.37% and 82.53%, respectively.

