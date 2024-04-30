JAC 12th Results 2024: Jharkhand Class 12 scores releasing today, here’s how to check scores on HT Portal

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12 board results 2024 today on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced at 11 AM. Once released, students can check the scores by visiting the websites. Jharkhand Board 12th results 2024 Live updates JAC 12th Results 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results are releasing today. Here's how to check scores on HT Portal. (HT file/Photo by Sanchit Khanna)

If the websites are inaccessible owing to traffic, students can alternatively use the HT Portal to check their JAC 12th marks.

How to check JAC 12th board results on HT Portal:

Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

Go to the Education page and then click on the board exam page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on Jharkhand Board and again on Jharkhand Board 12th results 2024

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

The JAC Class 12 results are expected to be announced at a press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, division-wise toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details will be shared at the press conference by the officials.

The JAC 12th examination was conducted from February 6 to February 26, 2024, across the state at various exam centers.