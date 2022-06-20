JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 Date: Matric result on June 21 at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, June 21 at 2.30pm. JAC President Anil Kumar Mahato confirmed the Jharkhand Board result date and time to hindustantimes.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) held the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20. The board examinations were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and ending at 12:45 p.m. The second shift began at 1:45 pm and lasted till 5 pm.

Once the Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 are released, they will be available on the JAC's official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as on jacresults.com.

Last year's Jharkhand board exams were cancelled owing to COVID19, and the Board evaluated candidates' using an alternate marking method. In year 2021 around 4 lakh students had registered for the JAC Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was 95.92 percent.