Jharkhand 10th result 2022: Matric results out, 92.19% students pass

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand 10th result 2022 pass percentage along with result. The Matric result has been declared on June 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on jacresults.com or on HT Portal.

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.19 percent. A total of 225854 students have secured first division, 124514 students have secured second and third division.

The JAC class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The board exams were divided into two shifts – the first shift was held from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm. Around 4 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 examination in the state. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates

<strong>Direct link to check Class 10 results</strong>

Jharkhand 10th result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC result on jacresults.com.

Click on JAC Jharkhand board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.