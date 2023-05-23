Jharkhand 10th result 2023 pass percentage: 95.38% pass JAC 10th exam

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10 board exam results today, May 23. Students can check marks at the official websites at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and indiaresults.com. JAC Class 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 3, and the Class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live. JAC 10th Result 2023 declared(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

This year a total of 4,33,643 candidates applied for the examination of which 4,27,294 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 4,07,559 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.38%. Girls pass percentage is 95.54 % and the boys pass percentage is 95.19%.

Last year a total of 391098 candidates appeared for the examination of which 373892 candidates passed the examination. The Boy's pass percent was 95.71% and the Girl's Pass percent was 95.50%. Overall Pass percent was 95.60%.

JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.