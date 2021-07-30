Home / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2021 out at jac.nic.in, direct link to check
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:46 PM IST

JAC 12th Results 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results of the JAC class 12 board examinations on Friday, July 30. The result has been announced for all three streams science, arts, and commerce. Students can check their results on the official website at jac.nic.in by using their roll number and date of birth.

This year the Jarkhand class 12th examination was cancelled by the state government. This decision was taken by chief minister Hemant Soren in view of the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the state.

Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Arts result 2021

Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th commerce result 2021

Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th science result 2021

This year over 7.5 lakh students registered for the matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12). While over 3.32 students were registered for Jarkhand JAC Class 12 or intermediate examinations this year.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2021: How to check the class 12th result

Visit the official website JAC 12th result 2021 at jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the JAC class 12th result 2021

Key in your credentials

Result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

board exams 2021 jarkhand jac jharkhand board jac result + 2 more
